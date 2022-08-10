Noah Gragson to move to Cup Series in 2023 with Petty GMS

Noah Gragson has been earned a full-time ride in the Cup Series and will drive for Petty GMS next season. Gragson will replace Ty Dillon in the No. 42 Chevrolet and be teammates with Erik Jones. He sat next to team chairman Richard Petty at Wednesday’s announcement. Gragson has previously driven for for two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch in the Truck Series and is in his fourth season driving in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports, the team co-owned by Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. The 24-year-old from Las Vegas also has made nine Cup starts this season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.