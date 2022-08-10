Solid start keeps Campbell’s comeback hopes on track in Indy

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Parris Campbell arrived in Indianapolis four years ago with big expectations. The versatile, speedy receiver from Ohio State seemed like a perfect fit in coach Frank Reich’s offense. But a series of injuries have limited Campbell to just 15 games in three years. Now, in the final season of his contract, Campbell says he’s healthy and ready to put together the breakout season everyone’s anticipated.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.