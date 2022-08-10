Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:41 PM

Stidham relishing role with Raiders, playing for McDaniels

KTVZ

By W.G. RAMIREZ
Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Jarrett Stidham knows who’s the starting QB in Las Vegas. But that hasn’t stopped him from acting and performing like an incoming starter for the Raiders. After all, when there’s a chance you understand a new offensive system better than probably anyone else coming into training camp, there’s an edge that helps develop confidence. The Patriots drafted Stidham from Auburn in the 2019 draft while Raiders coach Josh McDaniels was still the offensive coordinator in New England.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content