Stidham relishing role with Raiders, playing for McDaniels
By W.G. RAMIREZ
Associated Press
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Jarrett Stidham knows who’s the starting QB in Las Vegas. But that hasn’t stopped him from acting and performing like an incoming starter for the Raiders. After all, when there’s a chance you understand a new offensive system better than probably anyone else coming into training camp, there’s an edge that helps develop confidence. The Patriots drafted Stidham from Auburn in the 2019 draft while Raiders coach Josh McDaniels was still the offensive coordinator in New England.