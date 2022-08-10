US forward Matthew Hoppe joins 2nd-tier Middlesbrough

MIDDLESBROUGH, England (AP) — United States forward Matthew Hoppe has joined second-division Middlesbrough from Spanish club Mallorca in search of regular playing time that could earn him a World Cup roster spot. The 21-year-old Hoppe signed a four-year contract after one season in Spain’s top flight where he made just seven appearances for Mallorca, with no goals. U.S. goalkeeper Zack Steffen moved to Middlesbrough last month on loan from Manchester City. Steffen hopes to be the starter for the Americans in Qatar, but he played in just nine matches last season for City.

