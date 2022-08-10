Vela gets MLS All-Stars going in 2-1 win over Liga MX

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Carlos Vela scored in the third minute and Raúl Ruidíaz’s converted a penalty kick in the 73rd minute in the Major League Soccer All-Star team’s 2-1 victory over Mexico’s Liga MX on Wednesday night. Kevin Álvarez scored for Liga MX in the 83rd minute that sailed past diving goalie Sean Johnson. The MLS team beat Liga MX on penalty kicks in Los Angeles last year after a 1-1 draw in regulation. Minnesota United goalie Dayne St. Clair made four saves and was named the game’s most valuable player.

