AP source: TE Adam Shaheen trade from Dolphins to Texans off

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says tight end Adam Shaheen is back with the Miami Dolphins after his trade to the Houston Texans was called off because he failed a physical. Shaheen was flagged for a preexisting knee condition, according to the person who spoke Thursday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team announced the trade cancellation publicly. The Dolphins had announced the trade on Tuesday night, saying they got two late-round draft picks for Shaheen.

