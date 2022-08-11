Casper Ruud advances to National Bank Open quarterfinals

MONTREAL (AP) — Fourth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway advanced to the National Bank Open quarterfinals Thursday, beating No. 14 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4. Ruud is the highest seed left in the singles draw after No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas dropped out Wednesday. Rudd held off Agut after a mid-afternoon thunderstorm delayed play for just over an hour. Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No. 6 seed from Montreal, was scheduled to play ninth-seeded Cameron Norrie of Britain later in the afternoon. The winner will face Ruud. In the night session, seventh-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy opposed Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain, and 17th-seeded Gael Monfils of France faced Australian qualifier.

