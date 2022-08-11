Davis looking to keep roster spot as Chargers open preseason

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Michael Davis went into last year’s preseason games knowing that he was going to be one of the starting cornerbacks for the Los Angeles Chargers. As the sixth-year defender prepares for Saturday’s contest against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, his spot on this year’s team is very much up in the air. Davis had the worst season of his career last year on a Chargers’ defense that had trouble getting off the field and keeping teams out of the end zone after halftime. Coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco revamped the defense during the offseason, including signing cornerbacks J.C. Jackson and Bryce Callahan.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.