Equal pay deal for US women’s soccer approved by judge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The proposed $24 million settlement between U.S. women soccer players and the sport’s American governing body was given preliminary approval by a federal judge. U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner granted the motion for approval filed by the players. He scheduled a Dec. 5 hearing for final approval. Players, including Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn and Alex Morgan, sued in 2016. The U.S. Soccer Federation agreed in April to pay $22 million to the players plus establish a $2 million fund to benefit the players in their post-soccer careers and charitable efforts.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.