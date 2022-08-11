Houston’s Baker back after missing 5 games with COVID-19

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker has returned for the finale of a series against the Texas Rangers following a five-game absence after testing positive for COVID-19. The 73-year-old Baker said he never felt bad and had only mild symptoms that he attributed to seasonal allergies before testing positive. Baker tested positive on Friday when the team was on a road trip in Cleveland. He isolated in his hotel room all weekend and did not return to Houston with the team on Sunday night. He returned to Houston on a private jet Monday but wasn’t cleared to return to the dugout until Thursday.

