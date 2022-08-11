Michigan State gives Tom Izzo new deal worth $6.2M per year

Michigan State has signed basketball coach Tom Izzo to a new deal valued at $6.2 million per season. The school announced the deal Thursday, saying that the five-year rollover contract will need to be approved by its board next month. The 67-year-old Izzo was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016. He won a national championship in 2000 and leads all active coaches with eight Final Four appearances. He led Michigan State to a 24th straight NCAA Tournament last season. He has won the Big Ten title 10 times in the regular season and six conference tournament championships.

