Morocco fires coach Halilhodžić 3 months before World Cup

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco has fired its coach barely three months before the start of the World Cup in Qatar. The Moroccan soccer federation says it fired Vahid Halilhodžić because of disagreements in preparing the team for the tournament. Morocco is scheduled to play 2018 World Cup finalist Croatia, Belgium and Canada in Group F. Halilhodžić’s exit opens the way for Hakim Ziyech to return to the squad. The Bosnian had cut the Chelsea winger from the squad last year. The 69-year-old Halilhodžić was previously fired by Ivory Coast ahead of the 2010 World Cup and Japan before the 2018 edition. He coached Algeria at the 2014 tournament.

