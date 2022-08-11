No Latino GMs in MLB after Avila firing, only 3 managers

There are no Latino general managers left in Major League Baseball after the Detroit Tigers fired Al Avila. It’s a fact even St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol didn’t realize until Thursday. Marmol himself is one of only three Latino on-field managers. The others are Boston’s Alex Cora and Washington’s Dave Martinez. There were four when the season started, but the Toronto Blue Jays fired Charlie Montoyo last month. About 29% of the players on big league rosters to start this season were Latino or Hispanic, with the percentage of coaches just a tick higher. But that hasn’t translated to similar numbers in management positions on and off the field for the 30 MLB teams.

