Panthers propose to pay $82M over failed practice facility

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company has promised to pay more than $82 million to creditors over an abandoned practice facility project in Rock Hill under new plan. It would require approval from courts and creditors. GT Real Estate Holdings, a Delaware limited liability company, announced Thursday it has filed a comprehensive plan of reorganization in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. Under the terms of the plan, GTRE would resolve claims by paying $60.5 million in cash funded into a settlement trust for the benefit of contractors, subcontractors and general unsecured creditors, $21.1 million to York County and $20 million or more to the City of Rock Hill. Tepper had invested more than $175 million in the half-built facility.

