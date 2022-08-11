Raiders RB Zamir White has overcome lifetime of obstacles

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders rookie running back Zamir White has been fighting since before he was born. Affectionately known as Zeus, the 225-pound power back weighed 1 pound when his mother was six months pregnant when doctors wanted to terminate the pregnancy. White was born with a cleft lip and cleft palate and was given two weeks to live. He tore his right ACL as a senior in high school and then his left ACL after arriving in Georgia, all within a year. He’s now in a competition for a final spot on the Raiders’ opening day roster after being drafted with the 122nd pick. White opened the preseason with 52 yards on 11 carries and 23 yards from three receptions in a 27-11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.