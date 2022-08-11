USA Basketball picks roster for August World Cup qualifiers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Basketball has picked its 12-man roster for the opening second-round window of World Cup qualifying. The Americans will look to move closer to clinching a spot in the field for next year’s event. Jim Boylen will return as coach and be assisted again by Ty Ellis and Othella Harrington. The U.S. will play Uruguay on Aug. 25 in Las Vegas. The Americans then visit Colombia on Aug. 29. More qualifying games will take place in November and February. The World Cup is next summer and ends in the Philippines.

