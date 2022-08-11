Vikings keep Cousins out of practice due to illness

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been sidelined by an unspecified illness. He was sent home after reporting he wasn’t feeling well and held out of practice on Thursday. Coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed the Vikings were evaluating Cousins for COVID-19. Minnesota’s first exhibition game is Sunday at Las Vegas. It’s possible Cousins would skip the trip considering established starters are not expected to play much, if at all. The coaches were still determining their playing time plan for the game.

