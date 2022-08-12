Astros OF Brantley shelved by season-ending shoulder surgery

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley will miss the rest of the season after having surgery on his right shoulder. The 35-year-old Brantley hasn’t appeared in a big league game since June 26. He hit .288 with five homers and 26 RBIs in 64 games in the final season of a $32 million, two-year contract. The loss of the sweet-swinging Brantley is a big blow for AL West-leading Houston. The five-time All-Star is a .298 hitter with 127 homers and 713 RBIs in 1,430 regular-season games.

