Benzema, Courtois, De Bruyne on shortlist for UEFA award

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Two Real Madrid teammates made the three-man shortlist for the UEFA player of the year award for last season, while no Liverpool player was included. Champions League winner Madrid is represented by competition top scorer Karim Benzema and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Courtois was the standout in Madrid’s 1-0 win over Liverpool in the final. Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne completed the list. De Bruyne plays with Courtois for Belgium. The coaching nominees are Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti, Jürgen Klopp of Liverpool and Man City’s Pep Guardiola. Winners are announced Aug. 25 at the Champions League draw.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.