Bubba Wallace signs contract extension with 23XI Racing

Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing have announced a multiyear contract extension ahead of Wallace’s final push to earn a spot in NASCAR’s playoffs. The Cup team owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan launched in late 2020 built around Wallace, the only Black driver competing at NASCAR’s top level. Wallace is coming off the first pole of his career at Michigan International Speedway. But he came up one spot short of the playoff-clinching victory he needs to earn one of the 16 spots in NASCAR’s championship field. There are three regular-season races left.

