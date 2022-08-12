Farewell, Syl: Fowles exit fueling Lynx in push for playoffs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sylvia Fowles is nearing the end of her 15-year WNBA career, leaving as the league’s career leader in field=goal percentage, rebounds and double-doubles. The Minnesota Lynx star says she knew this would be her final season when she realized her decreased desire to work out. The Lynx have been leaning hard on their 6-foot-6 center as they push for a spot in the playoffs. They host Seattle on Friday. That could be the last game for Fowles at Target Center. The former LSU star earned league MVP honors in 2017. Fowles also won the 2015 and 2017 WNBA Finals MVP awards. The 6-foot-6 center also moved into third place on the WNBA’s all-time blocks list this week.

