Ismaily scores on Lille debut in 1-1 draw at Nantes

NANTES, France (AP) — Brazilian defender Ismaily has scored on his debut in a 1-1 draw at Nantes in the French league. The 32-year-old Ismaily joined Lille from Ukrainian team Shakhtar Donetsk last week and he scored in the 77th minute to maintain his new team’s unbeaten start to the league. Lille routed Auxerre 4-1 last weekend with an unfamiliar lineup under new coach Paulo Fonseca. Ismaily came on as a halftime substitute in Nantes, where Moses Simon had given the home team a 28th-minute lead. It was Nantes’ first goal of the season after a 0-0 draw with Angers in its opening game.

