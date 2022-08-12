Jets QB Wilson injures knee in preseason win against Eagles
By AARON BRACY
Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson injured his right knee in the first quarter of Friday night’s 24-21 preseason victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. After going back to pass with 4:29 left in the period, Wilson was flushed out of the pocket and scrambled to his right for 7 yards, but went down after the play. He appeared to injure his knee when planting to cut on Philadelphia’s grass field. After being checked by trainers, Wilson limped to the sideline on his own power before heading to the locker room.