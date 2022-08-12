Juan Soto back in Washington, grateful for time with Nats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Juan Soto returned to Washington just 10 days after he was traded to the San Diego Padres. The 23-year-old star helped the Nationals win a World Series in 2019, but not much has gone right for Washington since. That made a long-term deal with Soto less likely and general manager Mike Rizzo traded him to the Padres along with first baseman Josh Bell for a slew of San Diego’s top prospects. Soto says he’s proud of what he achieved in Washington and that the transition has been easy.

