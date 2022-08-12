Kopech Ks 11, Vaughn hits 2-run single as ChiSox beat Tigers

CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Kopech struck out a career-best 11 in six innings of no-hit ball and Andrew Vaughn hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Chicago White Sox to a 2-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers. Kopech was lifted despite blanking the Tigers on 85 pitches through six innings. Vaughn snapped the scoreless game with a two-out, bases-loaded blooper that landed just in front of right fielder Willi Castro’s glove. Tigers reliever Alex Lange (4-3) pitched the seventh and took the loss as Detroit lost its fifth straight and eighth in nine games. The Tigers managed just three hits while striking out 14 times.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.