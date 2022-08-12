Longtime minor leaguer Bernard helps Rockies beat Arizona

DENVER (AP) — Longtime minor leaguer Wynton Bernard singled, stole a base and scored in his major league debut, helping the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3. Brian Serven homered, Dinelson Lamet (1-1) pitched a perfect seventh inning for the win and Carlos Estévez worked the ninth for his second save for Colorado. The 31-year-old Bernard toiled in the minors for more than 10 years before having his contract selected by Colorado on Friday. He made it a memorable debut when he helped spark a seventh-inning rally that put the Rockies in front for good. Bernard legged out an infield single after Sam Hilliard started the inning with a double off Chris Devenski (2-1). Bernard stole second, went to third on Charlie Blackmon’s RBI single and scored on a sacrifice fly.

