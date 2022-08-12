Mateo has 5 hits, Orioles pound Rays 10-3 for 8th win in 10

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jorge Mateo had a career-high five hits, Adley Rutschman and Cedric Mullins each homered off the Tropicana Field catwalk, and the Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 10-3. Rougned Odor had four of the Orioles’ 19 hits as Baltimore won for the eighth time in 10 games and moved into an AL wild-card spot, a half-game ahead of the Rays. The Orioles also got three hits apiece from Mullins and Anthony Santander. Austin Voth took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and won his second straight start for Baltimore. Randy Arozarena homered for Tampa Bay, which has lost four of five.

