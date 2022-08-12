Montgomery comes up big again as Cardinals beat Brewers 3-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Montgomery pitched six strong innings for second straight scoreless outing for his new team, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado both homered, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1. St. Louis, which has won 11 of 14, pushed its lead over Milwaukee in the NL Central to 1 1/2 games. The Cardinals won their ninth straight at home. Victor Caratini had three hits and an RBI for Milwaukee. Montgomery (5-3), acquired from the New York Yankees in a trade for outfielder Harrison Bader on Aug. 2, allowed four hits, struck out eight and walked two. Ryan Helsley got the last six outs for his 12th save in 15 opportunities.

