Rodon stays sharp at home, leads Giants past Pirates 5-3

By JOE STIGLICH
Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Carlos Rodon allowed two runs over six innings, Mike Yastrzemski drove in three runs and the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3. Just 7-14 since the All-Star break, the Giants snapped a four-game losing streak at home as they try to stay within striking distance of the postseason. At 55-57, they’re 7 ½ games behind the San Diego Padres for the National League’s third and final wild-card spot.  Rodon (11-6) gave up six hits, struck out seven and didn’t allow a walk. His 2.95 ERA is tied for ninth in the league.

