Running game is big takeaway from Giants preseason opener
By TOM CANAVAN
AP Sports Writer
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — One of the biggest surprises of the first two weeks of the New York Giants’ training camp has been the running game. Saquon Barkley is once again close to returning to his top form. The ACL injury is almost two years removed and the No. 2 pick overall in the 2018 draft is running with conviction and confidence. The running game has shown depth and it has a line to run behind. New York ran for 177 yards on 33 carries in its 23-21 preseason win over the Patriots on Thursday night in Brian Daboll’s debut as head coach.