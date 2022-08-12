Straka shakes out of slump, grabs early lead in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Sepp Straka didn’t have much reason for optimism at the start of the PGA Tour’s postseason. He had missed the cut in six straight tournaments. And now he has the early lead after 36 holes in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Straka opened with a 64 and birdied his last three holes of the second round for a 66. He was one shot ahead of Denny McCarthy. Among those playing in the afternoon is Tony Finau, who is one of golf’s hottest players. There’s also Scottie Scheffler. He’s No. 1 in the world but needed a good round to make the cut.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.