Tucker’s slam highlights 6-run fifth inning, Astros beat A’s

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit a grand slam in the fifth inning to rally the Houston Astros to a 7-5 win over the Oakland Athletics. Yuli Gurriel, Tucker and Jeremy Peña drove in runs as Houston erased a two-run deficit with a six-run outburst in the fifth. Astros starter Luis Garcia (9-8) went six innings, allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out six. Astros reliever Hector Neris pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save of the season. Sam Moll took the loss for the A’s,

