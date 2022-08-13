Bassett loaned to Fortuna Sittard after spell with Feyenoord

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — American midfielder Cole Bassett was recalled by Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids from his loan to Feyenoord Rotterdam and then loaned to the Dutch club Fortuna Sittard for the rest of the 2022-23 season. Feyenoord retained its option to buy Bassett’s rights from the Rapids at the end of the loan. The 21-year-old from Littleton, Colorado, was loaned to Feyenoord for 18 months on Jan. 20. He made seven appearances last season, getting his only assist against Utrecht on April 24. He entered in the 84th minute of last Sunday’s opening 5-2 win at Vitesse.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.