Blaney, Truex eyeing playoff spot on Sunday at Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. are the favorites as they battle for position to make NASCAR’s playoffs. In a season when there have already been 15 race winners, they are far from the lone contenders. Blaney is second in points, just 19 points ahead of fourth-place Truex, but neither has won a race — the virtual automatic ticket to a spot in the postseason. Three races remain before the 16-driver field is set. Other non-winners include 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski, last weekend’s runnerup at Michigan Bubba Wallace and 14th-place Erik Jones.

