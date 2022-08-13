Browns’ Harris ‘likely’ needs season-ending knee surgery

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting center Nick Harris will likely need season-ending surgery after injuring his right knee on the second play of the exhibition opener against Jacksonville. Coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t provide details on Harris’ injury or test results. Harris got hurt while dropping back into pass coverage on Friday. Stefanski praised Ethan Pocic for stepping into the role after Harris left the game. He also would not comment on whether the team would consider bringing back JC Tretter.

