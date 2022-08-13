Cameron Smith has claret jug and now eyes No. 1 in the world

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — J.J. Spaun has a one-shot lead over Sepp Straka in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Will Zalatoris is two shots behind as he looks for his first PGA Tour title to match his No. 14 world ranking. But the name getting plenty of attention is Cameron Smith. The British Open winner birdied his last hole to move to win two shots of the lead. A victory would make Smith No. 1 in the world. It also would be a headache for the PGA Tour amid reports that Smith is leaving the tour to join Saudi-funded LIV Golf after the postseason ends.

