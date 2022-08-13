Darnold has TD, Mayfield solid in Panthers preseason opener

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Sam Darnold threw a touchdown pass during the Carolina Panthers’ 23-21 preseason-opening victory at the Washington Commanders to give him a highlight in the quarterback competition against Baker Mayfield. Darnold completed two of three passes for 16 yards. Mayfield was solid aside from a fumbled snap. He finished 4 of 7 for 45 yards. Darnold and Mayfield have been competing for the starting job since the start of training camp. Carson Wentz has no such competition in Washington. Wentz was 10 of 13 in his debut that coincided with the organization’s first game known as the Commanders.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.