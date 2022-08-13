Ferguson leads by 3 shots at ISPS Handa World Invitational

BALLYMENA, Northern Ireland (AP) — Ewen Ferguson of Scotland extended his lead to three strokes by shooting 2-under 68 in the third round of the ISPS Handa World Invitational. Ferguson won the Qatar Masters in March and set up the chance of a second win on the European tour with a controlled round which featured four birdies and two bogeys at Galgorm Castle Golf Club. He started the day with a one-shot lead over Borja Virto of Spain and now leads by three over John Catlin of the United States (66). The tournament is tri-sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA Tour. In the women’s event, American Amanda Doherty leads by one shot on 12 under.

