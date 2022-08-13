Ferreira’s brace leads Dallas to 4-1 victory over San Jose

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jesús Ferreira scored twice in the first half and FC Dallas breezed to a 4-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes. Ferreira took a pass from Alan Velasco just three minutes into the match and scored his 13th goal of the season to give Dallas (10-7-9) the early lead. Marco Farfan notched his first goal of the season, scoring in the 20th minute, and Ferreira polished off a brace in the 41st to give Dallas a 3-0 halftime lead. Velasco found the net in the 57th minute with his fourth goal of the campaign to stretch the lead to 4-0 before Jeremy Ebobisse put San Jose (5-11-9) on the scoreboard with a goal — his 14th — three minutes later.

