John Calipari: Comparing Kentucky to others was “my bad”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — John Calipari says he made a mistake comparing Kentucky’s athletic department to others and wants to make clear he will keep supporting the Wildcats’ football team. Calipari wrote on social media Saturday that he heard Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops’ response to Calipari’s push for upgraded practice basketball facilities. Calipari says he reached out to Stoops on Thursday and will keep trying. Calipari says comparing Kentucky’s athletic department to others was his bad. The Hall of Fame basketball coach says he’s going to go back to doing what he’s done for 30 years. That’s coach his own team and block out the clutter.

