Kiner-Falefa helps Yankees squeeze past Red Sox 3-2

BOSTON (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa drove in the go-ahead run with a safety squeeze in the ninth inning and hit his first career homer with New York, sending the AL East-leading Yankees past the Red Sox 3-2 for just their second win in 10 games. It was manager Aaron Boone’s 400th career victory with the Yankees. Alex Verdugo had two hits for Boston, which had won its last two games, including a dramatic 3-2 win over New York in 10 innings on Friday night.

