Lukaku swiftly opens Inter account in 2-1 win at Lecce

MILAN (AP) — It took Romelu Lukaku just 82 seconds to mark his return to Inter Milan with a goal. But it was Denzel Dumfries who decided the game with a stoppage-time winner to see Inter snatch a 2-1 victory at newly-promoted Lecce. Assan Ceesay had levelled for the home side. AC Milan also got off to a winning start as it opened its defense of the league title with a 4-2 triumph over Udinese. That came with the help of a controversial penalty after Udinese had taken a surprise lead.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.