Padres manager Melvin says Tatis ‘remorseful’ about PED ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin says he reached out to suspended All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in a phone call. Melvin says Tatis told him he “feels remorseful.” Melvin did not reveal anything else about what he termed a “private conversation” with Tatis. The dynamic fan favorite’s 80-game ban for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug was announced by Major League Baseball shortly before the start of San Diego’s 10-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday. Melvin said he did not feel the need to discuss the Tatis suspension with other players again before Saturday’s game at Nationals Park.

