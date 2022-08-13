Rennes squanders lead in 1-1 draw against 10-man Monaco

MONACO (AP) — Rennes’ defensive issues were exposed as it squandered the lead to draw 1-1 with 10-man Monaco in the French league on Saturday. In a clash between two contenders for European spots, Monaco forward Breel Embolo pounced on a heavy touch from goalkeeper Dogan Alemdar to equalize with a sliding effort in the 73rd minute. Rennes striker Gaetan Laborde opened the scoring by converting a rebound in the 59th. Monaco was down to 10 men in the 15th when midfielder Youssouf Fofana was red-carded for a stamp on Martin Terrier’s ankle.

