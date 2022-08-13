Vaughn hits tiebreaking single, White Sox beat Tigers 6-4

CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning for the second consecutive night, AJ Pollock homered in the eighth and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 6-4. Vaughn had three hits for the White Sox, who moved within 2 1/2 games of AL Central leader Cleveland. Liam Hendriks worked around a Kerry Carpenter’s first major league hit and a walk in the ninth for the closer’s 25th save in 28 chances. Akil Baddoo and Harold Castro had a pair of hits apiece and Riley Green drove in three runs for the Tigers, who have dropped six straight and nine of 10.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.