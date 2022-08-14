49ers rookies make strong early impression in preseason

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Danny Gray’s big-play touchdown catch from Trey Lance was the highlight from San Francisco’s exhibition opener but it was the performance of another rookie that could prove even more important to the 49ers. Fifth-round cornerback Samuel Womack built on an impressive training camp by flashing in his preseason debut, intercepting both passes thrown his way in a performance that could earn him a longer look in a bid to win the slot cornerback job in San Francisco. Several other rookies also had encouraging performances.

