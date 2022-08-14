Harris, Contreras lead Braves’ rally for sweep of Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Michael Harris II hit a tying homer in the ninth, William Contreras hit a go-ahead single and the Atlanta Braves rallied to beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 for a sweep of their four-game series. The Braves won their sixth straight after losing four of five against the NL East-leading New York Mets. Harris’ leadoff shot in the ninth tied it at 1-all. He drove the first pitch from Marlins reliever Tanner Scott (4-5) over the wall in left center for his 12th homer. The Marlins have scored three or fewer runs in 15 consecutive games, matching the 1979 Chicago Cubs for the second-longest drought in the division era.

