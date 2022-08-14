Head-to-head records loom as potential tiebreaker

Drew Rasmussen’s perfect game bid was more than just a sublime individual performance. The right-hander’s stellar showing lifted Tampa Bay to what might have been its most important win of the season. The Rays beat Baltimore 4-1 on Sunday. They moved to 1 1/2 games ahead of the Orioles for the final wild card in the American League. Tampa Bay also took the season series with Baltimore 10-9. That’s important because ties for postseason spots will no longer be broken by one-game playoffs. Instead, head-to-head record during the season is the top tiebreaker.

