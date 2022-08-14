Rays’ Drew Rasmussen perfect through 7 against Orioles

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen has a perfect game through seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles. Rasmussen has thrown 63 pitches, 45 for strikes. He has five strikeouts, and Tampa Bay has a 4-0 lead. Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman flew out to the warning track in center in the first. Former Ray Brett Phillips had a hard drive buzz Rasmussen with two outs in the sixth, but shortstop Taylor Walls fielded the ball and threw to first for the out.

