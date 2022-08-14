Simona Halep wins 3rd National Bank title, needs 3 sets

TORONTO (AP) — Simona Halep won the National Bank Open for the third time, beating Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 2-6, 6-3. Halep, from Romania, also won the title in 2016 and 2018 when it was called the Rogers Cup. It’s the 24th title of Halep’s career and first since switching to Patrick Mouratoglou as her coach. The 26-year-old Haddad Maia, who is from Brazil, upset three seeded players at the National Bank Open and will crack the top 20 next week.

